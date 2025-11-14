 Top
Bihar Polls: BJP Races Ahead in 5 Seats, RJD Leads in 2, Congress in 1

14 Nov 2025 9:25 AM IST

Early EC trends show BJP taking a clear edge as counting progresses across 243 constituencies

Initial counting trends put the BJP ahead in five seats, with the RJD leading in two and the Congress in one.

Patna: The BJP, a constituent of the ruling NDA in Bihar, was leading in five assembly seats as compared to two of the opposition RJD and one of the Congress, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.

The counting of votes was underway for 243 constituencies on Friday. The BJP was ahead in Rajnagar, Aurai, Baruraj, Sahebganj and Kumhrar, while the RJD was leading in Baniapur and Danapur and the Congress in Bikram.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
