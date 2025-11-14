Bihar Polls: BJP Races Ahead in 5 Seats, RJD Leads in 2, Congress in 1

Patna: The BJP, a constituent of the ruling NDA in Bihar, was leading in five assembly seats as compared to two of the opposition RJD and one of the Congress, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.

The counting of votes was underway for 243 constituencies on Friday. The BJP was ahead in Rajnagar, Aurai, Baruraj, Sahebganj and Kumhrar, while the RJD was leading in Baniapur and Danapur and the Congress in Bikram.