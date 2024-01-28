Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's 9th Inning Set to Begin at 5 PM

Hyderabad: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned on Sunday, ending his 18-month ruling alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. This move signals his departure from the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance and a forthcoming alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Expected Swearing-in Ceremony with BJP Support

With the support of the BJP, he is expected to take the oath as the new Chief Minister at 5 pm today, marking his return to the NDA. Alongside two Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, eight ministers are also set to take the oath today.

Nitish Kumar's Resignation Explanation

Following his resignation as Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar explained the rationale behind his decision, citing the prevailing political situation in the state as the primary factor. The JD(U) leader expressed his efforts to resolve issues but conceded that success eluded him. Addressing reporters after emerging from Raj Bhavan, Kumar stated, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also informed the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation arose because not everything was alright...I sought input from everyone and carefully considered all perspectives. Consequently, the government has been dissolved."

Rohini Takes Dig at Nitish Kumar

Shortly after Kumar's resignation on Sunday, Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, took a swipe at Kumar, likening his departure to discarded waste returning to the bin. She remarked, "Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Garbage - Happy stinking garbage to the group!" In an earlier post on social media, Rohini emphasized their ongoing fight against communal forces, reaffirming their commitment to the cause.

Reactions and Celebrations

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera hit out at Bihar's acting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is all set to exit from the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance and consequently the INDIA bloc to align with the BJP. Celebrations have started outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Patna ahead of Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony. BJP workers can be seen dancing on dhol as Bihar acting Chief Minister is all set to join the NDA camp shortly.

Opposition and Allegations

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav came down on Nitish Kumar for ditching the alliance, calling the JD(U) supremo a "Chameleon". Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA.

Upcoming Agenda

Nitish Kumar's new cabinet will be holding its first meeting at 5.30 pm, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony. Two Deputy Chief Ministers and six ministers will also be taking oath along with Nitish Kumar. BJP national president JP Nadda has left Delhi for Bihar and is expected to reach Patna in the evening. Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the NDA Chief Minister at 5 pm. Bihar Governor accepted Nitish Kumar's claim to form the government earlier in the day.

