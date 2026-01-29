Bihar Police, 35% of Them Women, Have Changed Bihar's Image: Governor

Patna: Women, who comprise 35 per cent of the Bihar police force, have played a vital role in changing the image of Bihar from negative to a positive way, the state’s Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has underlined.

“Distribution of bicycles to girl students is another giant leap that has given Bihar a major facelift,” the Governor underlined speaking to a group of reporters from Hyderabad on a media exposure tour of Bihar organised by the Press Information Bureau, Hyderabad.

"You can see dozens of women cops on roads. This has created a good image of Bihar," Khan maintained.

Speaking about the transformation that Bihar has undergone, he said distribution of bicycles to girl children has played a vital role in state's development. Education has empowered them and they have gone on to secure employment in various sectors, he pointed out.

Citing that Bihar had a negative image earlier, the Governor underlined that over the past years, things have turned in favour of the state. Major infrastructure projects, besides industrial growth, have metamorphosed the state.

"Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on Makhana as a superfood, Bihar has become self-sufficient and is supplying it to the rest of the country. The state is exporting Makhana to the world as well," he stated.

Providing details about the image makeover of Bihar, Khan said investors, who had stayed away, are now attracted to the state due to its efficient administration and intact law and order. “Industrialisation has taken a giant leap and is further spearheading. Unlike earlier, investors are pumping in money into the state, he declared.

The Governor said Bihar will now be known for its opportunities, historical significance, culture, and modernity. “Like all other states, Bihar too has art, culture, and uniqueness. In addition, the state carries the legacy of the two largest empires of the Indian subcontinent," he reminded.

In this regard, Khan referred to Ramayana, with Sita's birthplace being in Bihar. Buddhism and Jainism too have their roots in the state, he emphasised.

The Governor went on to attribute the transformation of Bihar’s image to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.