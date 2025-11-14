Bihar Opposition Sees Plot In Vote Counting

New Delhi:The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Bihar, led by its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday alleged the possibility of a “conspiracy” during the counting of votes for the state Assembly elections, claiming it could be orchestrated at the behest of the ruling NDA.

Counting will begin at 8 am on Friday at 46 centres across 38 districts of the state.



Addressing a press conference in Patna just hours before counting was to begin, Yadav, accompanied by CPI-ML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru and other alliance leaders, urged the Election Commission to guarantee “strict impartiality” during the counting process.



Recalling the 2020 Assembly elections, the RJD leader said, “The Mahagathbandhan was certain to form the government, but manipulations by pliant officials prevented it.”



He cautioned officials against repeating the past. “Those who cross the limit this time or act on the directions of any political leadership must remember they are doing something wrong. Impartial counting must be ensured,” Yadav said, adding that the mandate of the people must be respected.



“We know the people have decided to oust the NDA government. We also know officials are getting directions from those sitting in Delhi. We suspect attempts may be made to delay counting. But our workers are alert, and we are winning with a comfortable margin,” he asserted.



Meanwhile, RJD leader Sunil Kumar was booked on Thursday for making inflammatory remarks a day before the counting of votes in the Bihar assembly elections, police said.



Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Kumar had said, “People have voted for change. Tejashwi Yadav’s government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets… Responsible officials will not be spared.”



A video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.

“His remarks are provocative and inflammatory, and may adversely impact the law-and-order situation. A case has been registered against him and appropriate action will be taken,” said Nitish Chandra Dhariya, Deputy SP, Cyber Cell (Patna district).

Reacting to the RJD leader’s comments, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said, “They are trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy. It is worrying when a prominent party provokes people; it shows they know they are losing.”