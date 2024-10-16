Bihar: One dead, two hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Saran

Saran: One person died and two others were admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district, officials said on Wednesday.



According to a statement issued by the district administration on Wednesday the incident took place in Ibrahimpur area, under the jurisdiction of Mushrakh police station of Saran district.

"On the basis of information received by officials pertaining to suspected hooch death, police reached the spot on Wednesday morning and are investigating the matter. Two others have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment. The matter is being further examined," said the statement.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. The Bihar government recently admitted that more than 150 people have died because of consuming illicit liquor in the state ever since it went dry with much fanfare in April 2016.



