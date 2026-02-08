Bihar Museum Showcases India's Past Glory

PATNA: The Bihar Museum is one of few that reflects the golden period of India — a period in time where India was virtually the centre of the world. It houses 30,000 artifacts displayed in separate galleries curated for Mauryan Dynasty, Gupta Empire, Nawabs of Bengal among others.

Of the large treasure of artifacts in the museum, the showstopper is the 2,200-year-old earthly spirit Didarganj Yakshi. The 5-feet and 2-inch-tall free-standing female figure is the oldest polished statue in the Indian subcontinent. It is made of Chunar sandstone and is a mixture of royalty, culture and learning, epitomising the beauty of classical Indian sculpture.

“When we started building the Bihar Museum, we wanted the best from the globe, Maki and Associates from Japan was the architect and fabricators were from Singapore,” Anjani Kumar Singh, director general, Bihar Museum, told a group of reporters from Telangana, who were on a tour to Bihar.

According to the members of the museum, some artefacts from Patna Museum were shifted to the Bihar Museum. To further promote the museums, the Bihar government has proposed a tunnel which will traverse through the Bihar Museum and Patna Museum. This heritage tunnel will be 1.5 km in length with a width of 8 metres and will run 15 metres below the ground.