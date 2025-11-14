Bihar Elections: Lalu’s Legacy Fades as His Sons Trail Early Trends

As counting of votes continues for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, early trends show Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, sons of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, struggling to consolidate their father’s electoral legacy. Both leaders, who had hoped to capitalize on the RJD’s traditional support base, are trailing in their respective constituencies, raising questions about the party’s effectiveness and the INDIA bloc’s prospects.

According to Election Commission data, Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, is trailing in his home constituency Raghopur, while Tej Pratap Yadav is also facing a tough battle in his stronghold. Analysts suggest that the NDA’s aggressive campaign, coupled with the RJD’s internal mismanagement, delayed candidate selection, and failure to address local governance issues, has weakened the party’s traditional voter base.

Legacy Under Pressure

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who dominated Bihar politics for decades, was known for his charisma and ability to galvanize backward and marginalized communities. His tenure as Chief Minister (1990–1997) and the RJD’s subsequent electoral successes were built on strong rural connect and social justice messaging.

However, the current trends indicate that his sons are struggling to translate that legacy into electoral success. Political analysts say that RJD’s repeated missteps, leadership infighting, and failure to project credible governance alternatives have not only hurt its prospects but also weakened the broader Mahagathbandhan alliance, as voters in several constituencies appear to be shifting toward the NDA.

Impact on Mahagathbandhan

The RJD’s political failures are having a ripple effect across the Mahagathbandhan, which relies heavily on the party’s organizational strength. With the NDA emerging strong in early leads, the alliance is facing challenges in consolidating anti-NDA votes, and smaller allies like the Congress and Left parties are struggling to make an impact without a decisive RJD push.

Observers note that the setbacks for Tejashwi and Tej Pratap could significantly affect the Mahagathbandhan’s negotiating power in post-poll scenarios. Analysts also suggest that Bihar’s electorate is increasingly prioritizing development, governance, and stability over familial loyalty or historic political legacies.

As the day progresses and more results come in, the performance of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons will be closely watched as a measure of how both the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan are faring in a rapidly changing political landscape.