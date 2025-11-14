Bihar Elections 2025: Women Candidates at Lowest in 15 Years

As the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 progress, gender disparity among candidates remains stark. Out of 2,615 contestants, only 258 are women, compared with 2,357 men, highlighting the continuing underrepresentation of women in the state’s political landscape.

Party-wise Distribution of Women Candidates

The major parties have fielded women candidates as follows:

BJP: 13 women

JD(U): 13 women

RJD: 23 women

Congress: 5 women

Jan Suraaj Party: 25 women

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 26 women

Others/Independents: Remaining female candidates

Success Rates from 2020 Elections

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, women candidates had varying success rates:

BJP: 69% (9 out of 13 candidates won)

RJD: 44%

Congress: 29%

JD(U): 27%

Overall, 26 women MLAs were elected out of 370 women contestants, giving a 7% overall success rate, compared to about 10% for male candidates.

Historical Context and Concerns

Despite repeated promises to encourage women’s political participation, 2025 marks the lowest female representation in Bihar Assembly elections in the last 15 years. Analysts cite structural barriers, patriarchal norms, and the perception of “winnability” as key reasons why parties continue to field fewer women candidates.

Implications

While the number of women contestants has modestly increased compared with some previous elections, their overall representation remains disproportionately low. Observers will be watching whether women candidates can buck the trend and improve their success rate, potentially influencing future efforts to enhance gender inclusivity in Bihar politics.