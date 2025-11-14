High-Stakes Bihar Polls: Leaders and Celebs in Spotlight

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have entered a decisive phase, featuring some of the most high-profile and closely watched contests in recent memory. With heavyweights defending strongholds, cultural icons making political debuts and emerging parties reshaping voter dynamics, the electoral landscape is more intense than ever.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav is contesting again from Raghopur, positioning the election as a transformative moment for the state. “The upcoming elections are not just about changing the government but also transforming Bihar,” he said after filing his nomination, underscoring his development-focused pitch.

On the BJP side, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary in Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha in Lakhisarai are in key battles as the party pushes to solidify its hold within the NDA. Their contests are being closely monitored for signs of organisational strength and voter sentiment.

The election has also drawn star power, with celebrated folk singer Maithili Thakur making her debut as the BJP candidate from Alinagar, while Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is contesting for the RJD from Chhapra, dramatically altering the campaign atmosphere with massive public traction.

With counting beginning at 8 am today, all eyes are on the Chapra assembly seat in Saran district, where Khesari Lal Yadav’s high-stakes political debut has become one of the most-watched showdowns of the polls. He is facing the BJP’s Chhoti Kumari, making Chapra a focal point of the election narrative as early trends start to emerge.

Adding further complexity, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party continues to expand its footprint across multiple constituencies. Through extensive grassroots outreach, the party is challenging traditional voting patterns and injecting new uncertainty into the final outcomes.

As counting progresses, the 2025 Bihar elections are shaping up to be a riveting contest defined by heavyweight rivalries, celebrity-led campaigns and the rise of new political players poised to influence Bihar’s future political trajectory.