Live Bihar Election Results: NDA Crosses 200-Mark
Counting of votes is underway across all 243 constituencies, with over 4,372 counting tables, 243 Returning Officers, and 18,000 counting agents
Live Updates
- 14 Nov 2025 11:09 PM IST
Congress wins 6 of 61 seats it contested in Bihar Assembly elections
The Congress on Friday won only six of the 61 seats it contested in the Bihar Assembly elections.Its state unit president Rajesh Kumar lost from the Kutumba seat, legislature party leader in the outgoing assembly, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was defeated by JD (U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami from the Kadwa seat by a margin of 18,368 votes.
- 14 Nov 2025 11:04 PM IST
BJP-led NDA secures three-fourth majority in 243-member Bihar Assembly, bags 183 seats
The ruling NDA on Friday secured a three-fourth majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 183 seats in the 243-member House so far, as per latest results available on the Election Commission website.The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 83 seats and leading in six other constituencies.
- 14 Nov 2025 10:59 PM IST
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.
- 14 Nov 2025 10:57 PM IST
Cong claims Bihar poll results reflect 'vote chori' on 'gigantic scale'; Rahul vows in-depth review
The Congress on Friday alleged that the election results in Bihar reflect "vote chori on a gigantic scale" with Rahul Gandhi vowing an in-depth review of the outcome and saying "we could not achieve victory in such an election that was not fair from the very beginning."
Gandhi also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of the poll results and make more effective efforts to save democracy.
Without doubt, election results in Bihar reflect 'vote chori' on gigantic scale -- masterminded by PM, HM, EC, congress alleged.
- 14 Nov 2025 10:49 PM IST
BJP, JD (U) register increase in vote share despite contesting less seats
The BJP and JD(U) improved their vote share in the Bihar assembly elections despite contesting less number of seats this time, signalling a better booth-level coordination and resistance to incumbency among voters.
The BJP's vote share rose to 20.07 per cent from 19.46 per cent in 2020, even as it contested 101 seats in these elections compared to 110 constituencies in the last polls, according to Election Commission data.
- 14 Nov 2025 8:47 PM IST
Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP wins Lakhisarai seat by 24,940 votes, defeats Congress nominee
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha won the Lakhisarai seat by 24,940 votes on Friday, defeating his nearest Congress rival Amaresh Kumar, according to the Election Commission.Sinha polled 1,22,408 votes, while Kumar got 97,468 votes in the assembly elections held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suraj Kumar came third, getting 8,722 votes.
- 14 Nov 2025 8:19 PM IST
Bihar polls: BJP, allies hail 'historic' win; opposition points to 'EC role'
The BJP and its allies hailed Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar's good governance and development work for the NDA's decisive win in the Bihar elections, while the Opposition questioned the Election Commission's role in the SIR and poll code violations by the ruling alliance for its drubbing.
The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats on Friday, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 14 Nov 2025 8:18 PM IST
Congress will deliberate on Bihar results: Bhupinder Hooda
After the Congress' worst-ever drubbing in the Bihar polls, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Friday said that the election results in the state were not "in accordance with the public support" the 'Mahagathbandhan' had anticipated."The alliance did not expect such an outcome," he further said."Therefore, the Congress party will carefully analyse the reasons behind the Bihar defeat and conduct a thorough review," the two-time former CM said.
- 14 Nov 2025 8:12 PM IST
Bihar voters have given massive support to SIR, it is now duty of all parties to activate their workers to purify voter lists: PM Modi
- 14 Nov 2025 7:27 PM IST
Opposition tried to pursue politics of division and appeasement; people have given them a befitting reply: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.