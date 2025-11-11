Bihar Election Live: Phase 2 Voting Begins
3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies today
The first phase of the Bihar elections was held on November 6 and registered a turnout of 64.6%.
Live Updates
- 11 Nov 2025 7:56 AM IST
Participate actively and create a new record for voting, says PM Modi
"Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- 11 Nov 2025 7:40 AM IST
People of Bihar have an alternative: Jan Suraaj spokesperson
"This time the people of Bihar have an alternative and in the first phase of elections, the people of Bihar voted in large numbers...This is a celebration of democracy and the voting percentage will be even higher than the first phase of elections," Jan Suraaj spokesperson Vivek Kumar told ANI.
- 11 Nov 2025 7:16 AM IST
Phase 2 voting begins
The second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2025 began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. Polling will be held at 45,399 polling booths.