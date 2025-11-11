 Top
Bihar Election Live: Phase 2 Voting Begins

Nation
11 Nov 2025 7:12 AM IST

3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies today

Women stand in a queue to cast their votes for Bihar state election at a polling booth in Patna, India on Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo)
The second and last phase of the Bihar Assembly polls commenced today, where 3.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 constituencies.
The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

The first phase of the Bihar elections was held on November 6 and registered a turnout of 64.6%.

Live Updates

2025-11-11 01:42:54
  • 11 Nov 2025 7:56 AM IST

    Participate actively and create a new record for voting, says PM Modi

    "Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • 11 Nov 2025 7:40 AM IST

    People of Bihar have an alternative: Jan Suraaj spokesperson

    "This time the people of Bihar have an alternative and in the first phase of elections, the people of Bihar voted in large numbers...This is a celebration of democracy and the voting percentage will be even higher than the first phase of elections," Jan Suraaj spokesperson Vivek Kumar told ANI.

  • 11 Nov 2025 7:16 AM IST

    Phase 2 voting begins

    The second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2025 began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. Polling will be held at 45,399 polling booths.

