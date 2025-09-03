Bihar Cabinet Nod For Rs 7,000 Hike In Monthly Stipend For Interns In Govt Medical Colleges

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the monthly internship stipend by Rs 7,000 for students in government medical and dental colleges and ayurvedic, unani and homoeopathy institutes.

Besides, a proposal to open seven new medical colleges in the state was green-lighted in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Soon after the meeting, Cabinet Secretariat Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said, A proposal to increase the monthly stipend of interns in government medical, dental, ayurvedic, unani, and homoeopathy colleges in the state has been approved."

"Now, interns in medical and dental colleges and those in ayurvedic, unani and homoeopathy colleges and foreign medical graduates will get a Rs 27,000 monthly stipend, up from Rs 20,000," he said.

Interns of physiotherapy and acupressure will get Rs 20,000 as a monthly stipend from the existing amount of Rs 15,000.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to open seven new medical colleges in Kishanganj, Katihar, Rohtas, Sheohar, Lakhisarai, Arwal and Sheikhpura districts, he added.

The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year.

The government also substantially increased the monthly honorarium of technical assistants and accountant-cum-IT assistants.

Each technical assistant will get Rs 40,000, up from Rs 27,000, while an accountant-cum-IT assistant will receive Rs 30,000, up from the existing Rs 20,000, he added.

Approval was also given to increase the daily allowance of home guards working in the state. Earlier, they were receiving Rs 774 per day as duty and training allowance, which has now been increased to Rs 1,121, bringing it on par with the one-day salary of a police constable in the state," he said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a substantial hike in the honorarium for contractual rural housing assistants and supervisors, block accountants, and accounts assistants working under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin for monitoring and providing technical assistance to beneficiaries. "The approved increases are: 25 per cent hike for rural housing assistants, block accountants, and accounts assistants, 20 per cent hike for rural housing supervisors and 10 per cent hike for state programme officers," said the ACS.

The monthly honorarium of Gram Kachahari Secretaries was also increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000. This increase will be effective from July 1, 2025, he added.

The state Cabinet cleared a proposal to allocate Rs 20,000 crore to the Rural Development Department under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme to provide Rs 10,000 to one woman from every household in the state to help them start their own business.

In addition, the council of ministers approved a proposal for the creation of 3,233 new posts in various departments of the state government.

A total of 48 proposals were green-lighted by the Cabinet.