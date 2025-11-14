 Top
Bihar Polls: No Voting Day Deaths or Re-Polling for First Time

14 Nov 2025 2:21 PM IST

In a historic first, Bihar’s two-phase elections conclude without violence or re-polling, marking a sharp contrast to past polls

Bihar Assembly elections 2025 witnessed zero voting day deaths and no re-polling, a major improvement over decades of violent polls.

New Delhi: In a first, the Bihar assembly polls this time saw no voting day deaths and no re-polling being ordered in any constituency.In the past assembly polls, the state witnessed violence, deaths and re-election, official data shows.

In the 1985 elections, 63 deaths were reported and re-polling was ordered in 156 booths, the data showed. During the 1990 elections, 87 people died in poll-related violence. In 1995, then chief election commissioner T N Seshan ordered postponement of the Bihar elections four times due to unprecedented violence and electoral malpractices.
In 2005, re-polling was held in 660 booths due to violence and malpractices, according to the data. The counting of votes for this year's two-phase assembly polls is underway in Bihar.
