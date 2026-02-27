‘Biggest Political Conspiracy’: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts After Court Discharge in Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi: An emotional Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India, as a court here discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case. Just as the verdict came, the three-time ex-Delhi chief minister broke down before reporters.

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imaandar'," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the "conspiracy" of the excise case was hatched to finish off AAP.

It was entirely a fake case with the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind its fabrication, the fresh-off-the-hook leader alleged.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, in the excise police-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the matter.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.