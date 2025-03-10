Biggest drug bust in Goa: Man held Rs 11.67 cr worth hydroponic weed

In the largest drug seizure in Goa’s history, the Crime Branch arrested a man in Guirim village for possessing hydroponic weed worth ₹11.67 crore. The accused was caught with 11.672 kg of high-quality hydroponic cannabis, which is cultivated using advanced water-based techniques instead of soil.

According to the police, the accused had been operating a large-scale drug supply network in the region. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch raided the location and discovered the massive stash of contraband. Officials believe the drugs were meant for supply to high-end parties and tourists visiting the coastal state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lauded the police for the record-breaking seizure and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs. “We are committed to making Goa a drug-free state. The police will continue cracking down on drug networks,” he said.

Senior police officials stated that the arrested individual is being interrogated to trace the entire supply chain and identify other associates involved in the trade. Authorities suspect links to international drug syndicates, given the high market value of hydroponic weed.

Hydroponic cannabis is a refined form of marijuana cultivated under controlled conditions to enhance its potency. It has gained popularity in India’s underground drug market, particularly among elite consumers.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are underway, and police are hopeful of making more arrests based on the information obtained from the suspect.

This major bust comes amid growing concerns over drug abuse in Goa, a popular tourist destination. The police have intensified vigilance and pledged continued action against drug trafficking networks.