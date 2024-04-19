Hyderabad: Union minister for urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party had been envisaging an important role for Malkajgiri party nominee Eatla Rajendar in national politics, once he gets elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a massive rally organised to mark the filing of nomination by Rajendar, Puri said the BJP candidate had rich administrative experience as minister for seven years in the state and served the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maintaining that the BJP central leadership had sent him to accompany Rajendar during the filing of his nomination papers, keeping in view the importance of the occasion, Puri exuded confidence that the country, and not just Telangana state, needed his services and that he would work for the country’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajendar was among several BJP candidates who filed their nominations on the first day of nominations on Thursday. Accompanied by the Central leaders and Union ministers, the party candidates took out rallies in their respective constituencies before filing nominations.

Other party nominees who filed nominations included D.K. Aruna (Mahbubnagar) M. Raghunandan Rao (Medak) P. Bharat (Nagarkurnool) and S. Saidi Reddy (Nalgonda).

The lone Congress candidate who filed his nomination papers on the first day was senior party leader and former MP Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool. “Fortyeight sets of nominations were received on Thursday,” Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told mediapersons.

Addressing party workers, Rajendar said people want to see Modi as Prime Minister once again and, contrary to the propaganda, Muslims, in particular women, had conveyed their wholehearted support to BJP during his campaign.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had been planning to spend heavily to defeat him but would not succeed.