Big Shock for TD, Babji Quits, Bandaru Sulks

Visakhapatnam: Seat allotments by the TD-Sena-BJP alliance in north Andhra created a turmoil in the Telugu Desam on Thursday, with top leaders planning to quit the party or seek alternative courses of action.

Former MLA Gandi Babji and incharge for Visakhapatnam South constituency resigned from the TD after the segment was allotted to MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who recently joined Jana Sena after quitting the YSRC.

Babji has been working in the constituency for the last two years, hoping to get the ticket. Babji, while in the Congress, won from Pendurthi constituency in 2004, defeating Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy of the TD. He lost in 2009 to Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, who was then in Praja Rajyam Party. He joined the YSRC and lost to Bandaru Satyanarayana Murhty in 2014. He joined the TD before the 2019 elections and became party president.

According to party sources, Babji hoped for Visakhapatnam South or Pendurthi where he won in 2004, or Madugula.

“We are talking to Babji to reconsider his decision, and explained to him the importance of this election under the three–party alliance,’’ said Palla Srinivasa Rao, president of Visakhapatnam TD and c candidate from Gajuwaka.

Similarly, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy went into seclusion after Pendurthi constituency was tentatively allotted to Panchakarla Ramesh Babu of the Jana Sena.

Hundreds of party workers staged a dharna at Satyanarayana Murthy’s residence in Vennelapalem, demanding that the party allott ticket to Murthy.

Murthy won thrice from Paravada constituency and once from Pendurthi and was minister for municipal administration.

“He may not take any harsh decision like Babji as he is father-in-law of Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rama Manohar Naidu and close to party president Atchennaidu,’’ a senior TD leader said.

Another former minister, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, was said to be in a tight spot after the party asked him to contest in Cheepurupalli against minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with his cadre and well-wishers to discuss the next course of action if the party leaders remained firm in his case.