Big Revelation: Bangladeshi Infiltrators Paying Around Rs 35k to Enter Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A major security concern has surfaced in Odisha as fresh details emerge about a racket facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals. Sources indicate that infiltrators are entering Odisha via Assam with the help of middlemen, paying around Rs 35,000 for entry and an additional Rs 30,000 for return passage.

The alleged kingpin, Jagdish Das, has been identified as a key facilitator of this illegal network. Mohammad Hasim, another major player, reportedly brought infiltrators from Bangladesh, housing them at Das’s residence in Odisha. Over the past two years, this operation has flourished, with Hasim earning commissions for his role, according to STF SP Rabinarayan Satpathy.

During his two-day remand, Hasim provided crucial intelligence to the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch. Investigations reveal that infiltrators are not only smuggled into India but also assisted in obtaining forged identity documents, including Aadhaar and voter ID cards, in exchange for large sums of money. Scientific evidence confirms the systematic issuance of these fraudulent documents to Bangladeshi nationals.

Security loopholes are being exploited, allowing infiltrators to cross the border under the cover of darkness before dispersing into various states, including Odisha. Intelligence sources report that around 40 Bangladeshi nationals have been identified and placed under surveillance in cities such as Delhi and Bangalore. Further probes suggest an organized network behind these illegal entries and settlements.

In a significant crackdown, STF teams have been deployed in Delhi, Assam, and Bangalore to dismantle the network. On March 8, the STF apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals at Bhubaneswar railway station, marking a major breakthrough in the investigation. Following this, Crime Branch officials and STF’s special wing have intensified their surveillance of suspected infiltrators. A dedicated Special Team has been formed to track and eliminate such illegal operations, reinforcing Odisha’s security measures against unauthorised immigration.

Sources revealed that intelligence officials have intensified surveillance along Odisha’s coastline, a strategic stretch along the Bay of Bengal that has frequently been exploited as a passage for illegal infiltration. Given its vast and often unmonitored 480-km shoreline, the region has become a preferred entry point for infiltrators, particularly those from Bangladesh, who discreetly blend in with local fishing communities. Disguised as fishermen, these individuals navigate the waters in small trawlers and boats, making it challenging for authorities to differentiate them from legitimate workers. In response, security agencies have ramped up patrols, deployed advanced monitoring equipment, and strengthened coordination with coastal guards to curb unlawful crossings and potential security threats.