Big Names To Call World Cup Games

MUMBAI: ICC TV is set to deliver another world-class viewing experience for cricket fans around the globe at the T20 World Cup by providing a comprehensive world feed service to licensees, ensuring consistent, high-quality coverage of matches.

The tournament will be delivered by six dedicated production crews operating across the eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, supported by eight broadcast kits deploying up to 45 cameras to capture the action with depth, precision and editorial flexibility. ICC TV will collaborate closely with production services partner JioStar and equipment services partner NEP to bring the event to life.

In all, approximately 720 broadcast professionals will be involved in delivering the event, spanning production, technical operations, editorial, graphics, data and broadcast management roles. The broadcast workforce reflects the international nature of the tournament, bringing together expertise from more than 20 nationalities.

Among the television commentators are renowned broadcasters Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Robin Uthappa, Alan Wilkins, Natalie Germanos, Kass Naidoo, Danny Morrison, Samuel Badree and Carlos Brathwaite. Adding further gravitas are former ICC global event winners Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Ramiz Raja.

Making their ICC TV commentary debut are 2014 T20 World Cup winner Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka and 2025 ICC World Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma of Zimbabwe.

“To welcome the world to India and Sri Lanka through the ICC’s global broadcast is incredibly special, and this tournament will be a party. The energy, the colour, and the passion on display at every ground will make it essential to live viewing, wherever you’re watching,” Dinesh Karthik said.

Angelo Mathews added: “Cricket is woven into the very fabric of both India and Sri Lanka, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ‑ full of skill, flair, and opportunity ‑ captures everything we Sri Lankans love about the game. I cannot wait to share our nation’s cricketing spirit with fans from all over the world.”