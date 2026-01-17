Wings India 2026 at Hyderabad Begumpet airport From Jan 28

Hyderabad: India's premier biennial civil aviation show 'Wings India 2026' will be held at the Begumpet Airport in the city from January 28. The event will be organised under the theme "Indian Aviation: Paving the Future -- From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability", according to an official release on Saturday.

The four-day mega show, to be inaugurated by Union Ministerof Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, is expected to see participation from prominent domestic and international stakeholders from across the aviation value chain.

Wings India 2026 will highlight India's rapidly expanding aviation landscape, its growing global footprint, and its vision to emerge as a key hub for manufacturing, services, innovation, and sustainable aviation solutions.

The show will feature an expansive international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, including aerial performances by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, awards ceremony, and vibrant cultural programmes.

The event will also see ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from several countries, along with official delegations from more than 20 countries, it said, adding that active participation from Indian states will showcase aviation-led growth, investment opportunities, and infrastructure development across the country.

The international conference during the event will feature 13 thematic sessions, in addition to the Global CEOs Forum and Ministerial Plenary, covering key areas such as airports, aircraft leasing, helicopters, airlines, women in aviation, and MRO, among others.