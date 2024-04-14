BIE Announces Intermediate Admission Schedule

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced the admission schedule for the two-year Intermediate course (general and vocational streams) in various colleges across the state for the academic year 2024-25.

According to a press release issued on Saturday by BIE secretary Saurabh Gaur, the first phase of the admission process will begin with the sale of application forms starting on May 15. The last date for colleges to receive applications is June 1.

May 15: Sale of application forms begins.

May 22: Commencement of admissions in the first phase.

June 1: Last date for receipt of applications in colleges and completion of admissions in the first phase.

June 1: Classes commence.

The second phase of admissions will begin on June 10, with the process concluding by July 1.