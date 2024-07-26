Top
Bidar MP urges resumption of Bidar-Bengaluru flight service

DC Correspondent
26 July 2024 8:02 AM GMT
Sagar Eshwar Khandre with Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (Photo: X)

Bidar: Bidar MP Sagar Eshwar Khandre called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, submitting a memorandum requesting the resumption of the Bidar-Bengaluru flight service, which has been suspended since December last year.

During the meeting, MP Khandre highlighted that the civil aviation service in Bidar, initiated under the UDAN scheme, has been halted due to the cessation of the subsidy provided to the service providers.
He emphasized that the firms are willing to restart the service if the subsidy is reinstated.
The Minister assured the MP to look into the matter.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bidar Sagar Eshwar Khandre Ram Mohan Naidu Bengaluru 
India 
