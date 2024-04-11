Bickering continues in Congress over MVA seat distribution

Mumbai: A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) sealed its deal over Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Congress continued to face its repercussions. Local Congress leaders are upset as the party has compromised some of the key seats. Maharashtra Congress legislator Vishwajeet Kadam on Wednesday asked Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders to reconsider their decision in connection with Sangli Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Kadam is going to hold a dialogue with all the party leaders and office bearers of Sangli Congress district over the decision to leave the seat to Shiv Sena UBT. A meeting was held in Mumbai to pacify supporters of Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who was unhappy after the Mumbai South Central seat was also given to the Shiv Sena UBT.



There is a huge resentment in the Congress party over the seat sharing pact of the MVA especially in connection with the Sangli, Mumbai South Central, Bhiwandi seats which have gone to Shiv Sena UBT and NCP (SP). Congress has got only 18 seats. The party used to contest 26 seats in alliance with the NCP till 2019.

The party office bearers and workers of the Mumbai South Central constituency on Wednesday decided to condemn the seat sharing decision in a meeting at Mumbai office. Preniel Nair, Mumbai Congress organisation in-charge and Sandeep Shukla, Mumbai Congress treasurer managed pacified the party workers.

An office bearer of the Mumbai unit of Congress said that they have been promised that a letter will be written to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking his intervention.

“We will be sending a letter to Mr. Kharge requesting him to ensure the party would be given three seats including Mumbai South Central. If required, we will also approach Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider his decision over the Mumbai South Central seat,” a Mumbai Congress leader said.

According to the sources in the party Ms Gaikwad will meet the AICC president and Rahul Gandhi in the next two days. “She will convince the party high command that the Mumbai South Central seat should be contested by the Congress as she can win this seat,” the sources said.

Speaking with this newspaper, Mr. Kadam said that the party leaders and workers in Sangli are unable to digest the decision over the Sangli Lok Sabha seat which is given to Shiv Sena (UBT). “We have decided to meet the Congress leaders and office bearers in the district and listen to their sentiments. Post this, we will announce our future course of action on April 15,” he said.