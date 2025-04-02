 Top
Bhupesh Baghel booked by CBI in Mahadev app case

DC Correspondent
2 April 2025 11:38 AM IST

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM named as accused days after raids on his residences

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also announced to form an SIT to probe May 25, 2013, Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, in which 29 people including prominent Congress leaders were killed. (Photo: ANI)
The CBI has booked former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev betting app case, months after taking over the probe from the state’s EOW.

Six days after raiding former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s private and official residences, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially named him as an accused in the Mahadev gambling app case, sources said on Tuesday.

Baghel was initially booked by the Chhattisgarh Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in March last year. The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities linked to the Mahadev betting app, which is accused of facilitating illegal online gambling and money laundering.

The Congress leader has consistently denied any wrongdoing, calling the case a political vendetta by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His party has also targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing it of using investigative agencies to silence opposition leaders.

In August last year, the case was transferred to the CBI, which registered an FIR. However, the details of the FIR were not made public until now.

The latest development comes amid heightened political tensions in Chhattisgarh, where Baghel remains a key opposition figure after the Congress lost power in the 2023 assembly elections. The CBI is expected to summon him for questioning soon.


