Bhupalpally farmer commits suicide due to crop loss

Warangal: A 44-year-old farmer committed suicide on facing a huge loss after his crops dried up due to non-availability of water at Bornapalli village in Tekumatla mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday.

Konda Ramesh had cultivated paddy on his two acres of land. Initially, the crop grew well with the farmer watering the crop using the water from his bore well. But due to drought conditions in the past few weeks, the crop started drying due to lack of sufficient water.

According to sub-inspector Prasad, family members of Ramesh have in their petition said fearing a loss of around ₹1 lakh, Ramesh took the extreme step of committing suicide at Bornapallygutta near his fields.

Police said two years ago, Ramesh had performed the marriage of his daughter by taking loans. He had been expecting good returns. But he went into a depression after realising that he will be suffering an additional ₹1-lakh loss.