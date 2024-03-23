Bhupalpally Cop Held for Rape of Minor, Mother

Warangal: Many police officers are facing severe allegations of indulging in illegal activities and criminal cases in the erstwhile Warangal district.

On Friday, the Kakatiya University police arrested inspector Bandari Sampath for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and her mother. Sampath was working with the Bhupalpally cybercrime police. Multi-zone-I Inspector General of Police A.V. Ranganath on Saturday issued orders suspending Sampath.

A few days back, the special police team which was probing the mass phone-tapping case of suspended SIB DSP D. Praneeth Rao arrested two inspector-rank-officers of the Warangal commissionerate. Many others are under scrutiny for the phone tapping that was carried out from a war room that was established in the building of a private person in Parvathagiri mandal of Warangal district.

In January, a case was registered against Kakatiya University police sub-inspector G. Anil for sexually harassing a government employee.

Last year two police officials, a circle inspector and sub-inspector of Narmetta mandal. were suspended for favouring land-grabbers and registering illegal cases against the victims who had approached the police for help.

People alleged that some of the police officials by misusing their power are indulging not only in illegal activities but also directly committing crimes and are bringing bad name to the police department, because of which the police officials who are working sincerely are facing severe problems. Stringent actions must be taken against such irresponsible police officials, otherwise the police department will lose faith among the people in the coming days, they added.