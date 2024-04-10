Bhumana Slams Naidu for Deceptive Promise to Pay Volunteers

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has lashed out at opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu for making a "deceptive promise" of paying government volunteers a monthly salary of ₹10,000 if the alliance forms the government.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, the YSRC MLA said the promise is ludicrous as Naidu himself has derided volunteers as petty thieves and eve-teasers last month.



"This promise is similar to saying jobs will come if Chandrababu Naidu comes to power," the TTD chairman pointed out.

Bhumana reminded people that the TDP chief had earlier vowed to abolish the volunteer system if voted to power. Now, the former CM has changed his stance realising the strength of the voluntary corps assisting the YSRC government in implementing its welfare schemes.

“Volunteers are highly intelligent. They will not be fooled by Naidu's U-turn,” the TTD chairman remarked.

He pointed out that Naidu, during his 14 years as chief minister, has chronically over-promised and under-delivered on his manifestoes, like free bicycles, computer tablets and loan waivers. "Naidu did not fulfil even a single promise in the TD manifestoes. His rule benefited only a privileged few, whereas Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has uplifted poor through bold reforms," Bhumana emphasised.

The TTD chairman’s son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who is the YSRC candidate from Tirupati, asked student voters to look at development, instead of castes.

At a campus event, Abhinay Reddy said, "As a proud son of Tirupati, I've beautified our roads, installed world-class public safety technology, and set plans for an IT hub that will create jobs for our graduates."

He underlined that with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's initiatives like free corporate-level education, even the poorest children in Tirupati district can aspire for professional careers.