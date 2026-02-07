Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Corridor Launched

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri– Paradip Economic Corridor, a flagship regional development initiative aimed at deepening economic integration and accelerating growth across key urban and coastal centres of the state.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Centre here in the presence of urban development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and senior government officials. During the event, the Chief Minister also launched several proposed projects under the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri– Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) framework.

The corridor has been envisaged as a strategic growth belt linking the state capital with major commercial, cultural and port hubs, with the objective of positioning Odisha as a port-led industrial and logistics powerhouse in eastern India.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Majhi underscored the economic importance of the four centres. “From the perspective of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip, this initiative is extremely significant. From a public standpoint as well, these regions will function as the growth engine of Odisha’s economy,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the combined economic output of the four regions currently accounts for around 19 per cent of the state’s economy. “As of 2025, the economy of this region stood at approximately $22.38 billion. Through a common growth strategy, we are integrating these four centres,” he said.

Outlining the long-term vision, Mr Majhi said the integrated economic region has the potential to expand sharply by India’s centenary year of Independence. “By 2047, the economy of this corridor alone is expected to reach $500 billion. This region will emerge as a new growth star in India’s economic landscape,” he said.

Highlighting the complementary strengths of the four locations, he added, “Bhubaneswar’s technology ecosystem, Cuttack’s trading legacy, Puri’s cultural prominence and Paradip’s port infrastructure — when combined, will create a powerful growth engine.”

The BCPPER initiative is expected to drive coordinated urban development, improve infrastructure connectivity and attract investments across sectors such as industry, logistics, technology and tourism. The state government believes the corridor will play a pivotal role in generating employment and ensuring sustainable economic growth in the decades ahead.