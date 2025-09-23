Bhubaneswar Youth Booked For Dangerous Reel Stunt On Moving Car; Vehicle Seized, Fine Imposed Under MV Act

BHUBANESWAR: A youth in Bhubaneswar has been booked after a viral video showed him performing a dangerous stunt on a moving car along a city highway. The clip, widely circulated on social media, captured the individual stepping out of the moving vehicle and filming himself while traffic flowed around him.

Acting on the footage, the Bhubaneswar Regional Transport Office (RTO), with support from Khandagiri police, traced the vehicle and initiated action under the Motor Vehicles Act. The State Transport Authority (STA) later confirmed that the car had been seized and a monetary penalty imposed.

“With the assistance of Khandagiri Police Station, RTO, Bhubaneswar, has taken action in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle has been seized and a fine has been imposed,” the STA said in a statement on X.

The incident adds to a growing list of reckless stunts in Odisha that have landed road users in legal trouble. In July, a couple from Athagarh in Cuttack district was fined Rs 16,000 after a video surfaced of them riding a motorcycle in gross violation of traffic rules. The man was seen riding a Bullet motorcycle while his wife precariously sat in front of him. The clip, posted on Instagram, gained wide traction after a concerned citizen tagged senior officials and flagged the vehicle number, enabling the Cuttack RTO to identify the owner, Mohan Sahu, and impose penalties under multiple provisions.

Around the same time in Sambalpur, seven youths were caught on camera riding together on a single scooter in the Dhanupali area. Enforcement officers-imposed fines totalling Rs 21,500 for overloading, helmetless riding, and dangerous driving.

Transport officials said such violations are increasingly being detected through viral clips and citizen alerts. Once a video is flagged, enforcement teams trace the registration number, verify the vehicle owner, and swiftly impose penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The STA added that monitoring will be further intensified, with stronger coordination between RTOs and local police to act quickly against such life-threatening violations.