Bhubaneswar Records Over 47,000 Stray Dogs — Higher Than State And National Averages

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar’s streets are teeming with over 47,000 stray dogs, according to the latest census conducted by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). The staggering figure — 47,126 dogs across 67 wards — shows the city’s mounting challenge in managing its growing stray population, which now surpasses both state and national averages.

As per the survey, India’s national average stands at 11 stray dogs per 1,000 people, while Odisha’s average is 39 per 1,000. In comparison, Bhubaneswar records 36 strays per 1,000 residents. With an estimated human population of about 13 lakh, the stray population accounts for 3.62 per cent of the city’s total populace.

On average, each BMC ward hosts around 703 stray dogs. The census also found a gender skew — with 23,047 males, 18,887 females, and 1,124 pups. So far, BMC has managed to sterilise 4,068 male and 3,335 female dogs, indicating that a large portion of the canine population remains unneutered and free-roaming.

The dog census, carried out in two phases between September 18 and 25, covered all three municipal zones of the city. Officials say the findings will help frame a more effective Animal Birth Control (ABC) and vaccination strategy, especially in light of increasing complaints of stray dog bites and territorial aggression in some areas.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, speaking on the survey results, said, “The total number of stray dogs in Bhubaneswar is 47,126. The human population is around 13 lakh, so the dog population is 3.62 per cent compared to humans, which is higher than both the national and state averages. A national survey shows there are 11 dogs per 1,000 people, while in Odisha, it’s 39 per 1,000 — but in Bhubaneswar, it’s 36.”

She further added that the corporation faces a pressing task ahead: “The male stray dog population stands at 27,115, while the female population is 18,887. Around 23,047 male dogs still need to be sterilised.”

With the city expanding rapidly and urban waste providing easy food sources, experts warn that unchecked growth of the stray dog population could lead to greater public health risks and increased human-animal conflict in the coming years.