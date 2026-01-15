Bhubaneswar Open Drain Claims Another Life, Alleged Civic Negligence

Bhubaneswar: In yet another grim reminder of alleged civic apathy, an uncovered drain claimed a life in the Odisha capital on Thursday, sparking public outrage and renewed scrutiny of safety lapses in urban infrastructure projects.

The deceased, identified as Sinu Gagrai, a resident of Salia Sahi, reportedly died after accidentally falling into an open drain dug up as part of an ongoing road construction work under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Locals alleged that the drain had been left uncovered for several days without proper barricading, warning signage or lighting.

According to eyewitnesses, Gagrai slipped and fell into the drain late in the evening, suffering critical head injuries. He was rushed by residents to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has triggered anger and grief in the densely populated locality, with residents squarely blaming civic authorities for failing to ensure basic safety norms at the work site.

Residents claimed that repeated complaints had been made to local authorities about the hazardous condition of the drain, particularly during night hours when poor lighting further increased the risk to pedestrians.

“This death could have been prevented if even minimal precautions had been taken,” said Khetrabasi Mahakud, a local resident.

The tragedy once again brought to the fore a disturbing pattern in Bhubaneswar. Several people, including a school-going children, have lost their lives in recent years after falling into uncovered drains, waterlogged pits and poorly secured construction sites across different parts of the city, especially during monsoon and winter months. In some cases, victims were pedestrians, while in others, cyclists and sanitation workers were among those affected.

Urban safety activists argue that despite repeated incidents, accountability remains elusive, with temporary safety measures often ignored during civic works. “Every death is followed by assurances, but the ground reality remains unchanged,” a senior activist remarked.

As of Thursday evening, no official statement had been issued by the BMC on the incident. Residents have demanded strict accountability, compensation for the victim’s family and immediate steps to ensure all open drains and construction zones are properly secured to prevent further loss of life.