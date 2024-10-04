Bhubaneswar Airport Set to Get New Terminal as Part of Major Expansion

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar is poised for a major upgrade with the announcement of a new terminal to accommodate the growing number of domestic and international travelers.

Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu confirmed during a review meeting on Friday that approval for the new terminal will be granted within a month, with construction expected to be completed within two years.

Expressing his optimism, Naidu stated, “I am happy to be here in Odisha. Bhubaneswar airport has seen massive growth, connecting 20 cities domestically and 4 internationally. With the combined efforts of both the central and state governments, we are committed to promoting Odisha as a major hub for civil aviation.”

Currently, Bhubaneswar airport’s Terminal 1 is designed to handle 4 million passengers annually, but it is already surpassing its capacity, serving around 5 million passengers. The new terminal will help meet the increasing demand by expanding the airport’s capacity to 8 million passengers per year, significantly easing congestion and improving the travel experience.

In addition to the new terminal, various ongoing enhancements are underway, including the extension of passenger amenities. These smaller projects are expected to be completed within a month, bringing immediate improvements to the airport’s infrastructure. Furthermore, the existing Instrument Landing System (ILS) will be upgraded from CAT I to CAT II within the same timeframe, enhancing safety and operational efficiency, especially during adverse weather conditions.

The minister also addressed the growing demand for new flight routes from Bhubaneswar to cities like Jammu, Surat, Jaipur, and Visakhapatnam. He assured that these requests are under review, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation will take the necessary steps to increase connectivity in the near future.

The expansion of Bhubaneswar airport marks an important milestone in Odisha’s aviation development, setting the stage for further economic growth and making travel more convenient for millions of passengers.