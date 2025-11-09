Bhopal Metro Station Row Hits Madhya Pradesh Ahead of Rollout

Bhopal: Barely a month before the scheduled roll of the much-delayed Bhopal Metro, a flaw in construction in a station is detected prompting the authorities concerned to fix it.

The structure built in the main depot of the Bhopal Metro has been found falling short of the standard ground clearance for road traffic, and to fix the flaws, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has begun work to lower the road by around four ft to ensure that the bigger vehicles pass underneath smoothly.

The digging work on the road began on Saturday.

Incidentally, the flaw came to light days before the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) gave clearance to Bhopal Metro to launch passenger service.

“One pier out of ten at the (Kendriaya Vidyalaya) station (of Bhopal Metro) falls short by 0.5 meter. The flaw was identified in the original contract and will be rectified”, a senior officer of the Bhopal Metro said, unwilling to be quoted.

The running of Metro service in Bhopal has been deferred many times and is now rescheduled to run in December.

Similar reported design flaw in the construction of a railway over bridge (ROB) at the Aishabag area in Bhopal led to a sharp 90 degree-turn in the bridge triggering the apprehension of accidents.

The bridge, famously identified as ’90 degree-turn ROB’, has hogged limelight in the national media leading Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav to take a vow that he would not inaugurate it as long as the flaw is not rectified.

Similarly, a hand pump built almost in the middle of the newly built road in the village of Dol Kothar in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh under a Central scheme was put on spotlight leading the local administration to order a probe into it.