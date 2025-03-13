Bhopal Man Kills Brother-in-Law Over Love for Victim’s Wife, Inspired by Crime Shows

The Madhya Pradesh police have resolved a complex murder case in Bhopal, arresting 43-year-old Navratna Gupta for the killing of his brother-in-law, Sonu Gupta. The motive behind the crime was Navratna's unreciprocated affection for Sonu's wife, Chanda. Influenced by crime-based television series like "Crime Patrol" and "Bhokal," Navratna meticulously planned the murder, believing he could outsmart law enforcement.

On February 13, Sonu Gupta's lifeless body was discovered in a locked room near PGBT College in Bhopal. The crime scene contained new bangles and nail polish, suggesting a possible love affair and an attempt to mislead investigators.

Navratna, a Mumbai resident, had developed an obsession with his sister-in-law, Chanda, during a period when Sonu's extramarital affair had caused marital discord. He perceived Sonu as an obstacle to his desires and decided to eliminate him.

To execute his plan, Navratna traveled from Mumbai to Bhopal, ensuring his mobile phone was switched off to avoid detection. Upon arrival, he used another person's phone to contact Sonu, luring him into picking him up. After getting Sonu intoxicated, Navratna murdered him. To mislead the investigation, he purchased bangles and makeup items, planting them at the crime scene to implicate Sonu's alleged lover.

Following the murder, Navratna returned to Mumbai but later accompanied Chanda to Bhopal to claim Sonu's body, avoiding interaction with the police. He attempted to divert suspicion by suggesting that Sonu's lover was responsible for the murder.

Despite his calculated efforts, investigators identified inconsistencies in Navratna's behavior. CCTV footage from a bangle shop captured him purchasing the items found at the crime scene. Additionally, analysis of phone records and witness statements further implicated him. Confronted with the evidence, Navratna confessed to the crime, revealing that he had drawn inspiration from crime television series to orchestrate the murder.

This case underscores the challenges law enforcement faces when individuals attempt to emulate criminal activities portrayed in media. It also highlights the effectiveness of diligent investigative work in uncovering the truth, regardless of the perpetrator's efforts to conceal their actions.