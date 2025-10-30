Bhopal DSP Booked for Stealing Cash, Mobile from Friend

Bhopal: A female deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has been booked here on charges of stealing her friend of Rs two lakh in cash and a mobile phone.

The accused DSP Kalpana Raghuvamsi (55) who has been posted in the Police Headquarters here was allegedly seen in the CCTV footage walking out of her friend Pratima Tiwari’s house in Jahangirabad area here with cash in her hand, according to the police.

Ms. Tiwari who found her money and mobile phone missing in her home recently had gone through the CCTV footage and noticed her friend Raghuvamsi taking the cash and mobile phone.

She had withdrawn the money to pay the tuition fees of her children.

She lodged a complaint in the Jahangirabad police station along with the CCTV footage as evidence in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered against Raghuvamsi under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the incident, Jahangirabad police inspector Chaturbhuj Rathore said.

The cop was now on the run, police said.

Raghuvamsi has previously been penalized by the police department for unauthorizedly remaining absent for more than a year-and-a-half.

The incident comes close on the heels of the arrest of six cops including a local sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Pooja Pandey in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh in a case related to loot of hawala money by a raiding party from a businessman.

Eleven cops including the SDOP were booked in the case.

Hawala money to the tune of Rs three crore was seized from a Nagpur-based businessman S Parmar in Seoni in the intervening night of October eight and nine.

The raiding police party had allegedly struck a deal with him to share the hawala money equally between them to let him go without being booked in the case.

The incident somehow got leaked to the media leading to police action against them.