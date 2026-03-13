Bhopal Administration Bans Illegal Drilling As District Faces Severe Water Crisis

BHOPAL: Bhopal district has been declared ‘water-scarce zone’ due to fast depleting ground water level.

An order to the effect was on Friday issued by Bhopal district collector Kaushelandra Vikram Singh.

The order stated that no tubewell or borewell will be allowed to be drilled anywhere in the district without prior permission from the administration.

Violation of the order will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 and imprisonment for two years.

Even the movement of drilling machines throughout the district has been prohibited prior without permission.

Illegal drilling can lead to FIRs, and seizure of machines.

The move aims to manage the severe water crisis and prevent further depletion of water level as summer approaches.

The water crisis is driven by falling groundwater levels, with some areas seeing a drop of four-six meters, coupled with increasing demand as summer approaches, officials said.

Water sources in some urban and rural areas in the district have already dried up, leading to water scarcity in these areas, sources said.

Bhopal city relies heavily on the Upper Lake and the Kolar reservoir, with a current supply deficit of around 120 million liters per day, officials said.