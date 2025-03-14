Bhopal: Abandoned Car’s Cash & Gold Yet to Find Owner

Bhopal: Probe agencies investigating into the case of the seizure of a cash of Rs 11 crore and 52 kg gold in an abandoned car here have yet to find the owner of the unclaimed property.



The man in whose car the cash and gold were seized has disowned the valuables, sources in Income Tax (IT) said here on Friday.



Chetan Singh Gaur in whose car the valuables have been recovered has reportedly told the probe agency that he has no knowledge of the cash and gold seized from his car, sources said.



Gaur, an alleged associate of the former constable of state transport department Sourav Sharma, was currently in judicial custody in the case.



On December 19 last year, a car was found abandoned in the Mendori forest on the outskirts of Bhopal.



IT officials raided the abandoned car and found the cash and gold in it.

“The cash and gold found in the abandoned car have yet to find a claimant”, a senior IT officer said, requesting not to be quoted.

The Lokayukta police raided Sharma’s house and office at different places in Madhya Pradesh in connection with a money laundering case, on December 19 last year.



The raids had yielded a cash of Rs 2.95 crore, half kg god, and diamond and gold jewelry worth around Rs 50 lakh in his house, sources said.



Sharma is currently in jail.



Sharma who was given a job in the state government as a constable in the transport department in 2016 on compassionate ground following the demise of his father, a government employee, had however taken voluntary retirement from service in 2023.



After the Lokayukta police, and Income Tax, the Enforcement Director (ED) is probing the money laundering case against Sharma.



Sources said the IT department may hand over the valuables to the state government if no one claims over them.

