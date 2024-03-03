Top
Bheemili MLA lays foundation stone for new RTC complex in Visakhapatnam

DC Correspondent
2 March 2024 7:04 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-02 19:20:08.0)
Visakhapatnam: Muttamsetti Srinivas (Avanti), former minister and Bheemili MLA, laid the foundation stone for a new RTC complex in Banglametta on Saturday. The complex will be situated in GVMC ward one of Visakhapatnam.
Project details:
Location: Banglametta, GVMC ward one
Estimated budget: Rs 2 crore
Area: 6 acres
Divi's Varahala Reddy and Suresh Kumar (sponsors), senior party leaders MPTCs and ZPTCs were present.
MLA Srinivas expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for approving the project and allocating the land. He stated that this initiative is among several development projects underway in the Bheemili constituency.


