Bhatti Vikramarka mulls elite outlets to raise funds

Hyderabad: As part of the pre-budget meetings, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the financial meeting, reviewed the earning potential of the prohibition and excise, tourism, culture and archaeology departments. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao was present.

Bhatti underlined the need to identify potential sources to augment excise revenue without increasing the price of liquor. He also emphasised the need to evolve a system and frame policy guidelines for establishing elite bars and shops which should follow a uniform and justifiable pattern.

He stressed the importance of setting up multidimensional teams comprising the excise, police and information department and formulate an action plan to create awareness on the evils of the drug menace. A proper mechanism should be evolved to check drug menace, he observed.

Bhatti noted that the state has the highest potential to develop temple tourism and eco tourism. A coordinated effort by the departments of endowment, tourism and RTC is needed to develop temple tourism. Similarly, forests can be utilised for eco-tourism.

“The state is endowed with abundant natural tourist spots but we are unable to harness the full potential due to lack of proper marketing”, Bhatti felt. The officials were asked to come out with a comprehensive tourism policy clearly earmarking the destinations which have to be developed as tourist centres.

Minister Krishna Rao stated that the government alone cannot take up all tourism projects and there was a need to formulate guidelines to enable the private players to invest in tourism infrastructure projects.

The excise department proposed to take up construction of office buildings and strengthening of check posts in their budget proposals. Likewise the tourism department proposed to develop new tourist destinations as well as sought funds for spillover works.

Special Chief secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao (finance), Sunil Sharma (excise), tourism and culture principal secretary Sailaja Ramaiyer, senior officials of excise, tourism, culture and archaeology were present in the meeting.



