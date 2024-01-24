Bhatti Holds Pre Budget Meetings With PR&RD, Women Welfare, Health Departments

with SHGs to ensure empowerment of women.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who holds the finance portfolio held pre-Budget meetings with panchayat raj, rural development, women and child welfare, medical and health departments at Secretariat on Wednesday. Ministers Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Damodara Rajanarasimha and senior officials of departments concerned were present in the meeting. Bhatti asked PR&RD department to lay special focus on setting up agri-based small scale industries for the benefit of women self-help groups (SHGs). He asked officials to link software and tourism sectorBhatti stated that there are 4,37,899 women SHGs in Telangana in which 46,68,284 are members. He asked officials to take steps to transform SHG women as small scale industrialists with the loans disbursed by government to SHGs. He asked officials of women and child welfare department to hold special drive to identify women and children begging at traffic junctions in the city and provide them rehabilitation. He asked them to coordinate with GHMC and police departments for holding specialdrives. Bhatti told them to provide shelters for women and children near government hospitals, who come there as patient attendants. Bhatti asked health officials to take steps for the strict implementation of Rs 10 lakh free health insurance Rajiv Arogyasri scheme in all private and corporate hospitals in the state. He said the Congress government implemented Rs 10 lakh Rajiv Arogyasri scheme within two days of coming to power. Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha sought funds in the budget for establishment of one more science centre in the state as there was only one such centre in Warangal.