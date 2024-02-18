Bhatti Assures Major ITDA Push for Tribals, Slams Neglect by BRS Government

Khamman: Deputy chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the BRS government had diluted the aims and objectives of the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and had not even conducted the governing body meetings. It had neglected ITDAs to such an extent that it did not even release funds for their functioning during its entire 10-year tenure.

He spoke of action plans for ITDAs to help create employment, health, education and shelter for the tribals.

Along with ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Bhatti participated in the Bhadrachalam ITDA’s governing body meeting. Bhatti urged the governing body’s members to give suggestions that can help boost the livelihoods of tribals.

Bhatti said that they would resume the Indira Jalaprabha scheme to benefit tribal farmers while interest-free bank loans would be given to Dwacra groups. He said that they would construct the karakatta— bund to protect against Godavari flood waters — at Bhadrachalam as sought by former MLA Podem Veeraiah.

Bhatti asked the officials concerned to take special measures to improve the pass percentage of SSC students from residential, ashram and government schools and also of Intermediate students studying in government junior colleges.

Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik appealed to the ministers to upgrade the existing primary healthcare centre (PHC) to a 30-bed hospital in Julurupadu Karapalli mandal and provide an ambulance to each PHC apart from sanctioning loans to the unemployed tribal youth under the Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation (Tricor).

MLAs Koram Kanakaiah and Payam Venkateshwarlu, MLC Thata Madhu, district collectors Priyanka Ala and V.P. Gautham and project officer of ITDA Pratheek Jain and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bhatti and the ministers attended the wedding reception of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s brother’s son and blessed the couple at Narayanpur village in Kalluru mandal.