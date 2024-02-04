Bharat Ratna is for Toll-free Travel: ex-MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar

Kakinada: Former Rajamahendravaram MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar has termed Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award conferred on men and women of the highest calibre in any field, as a means of toll-free travel across the country.

His reaction came at a media conference here on Saturday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that Bharat Ratna will be conferred on former deputy prime minister of India Lal Kishan Advani.Aruna Kumar went on to say that he had always thought Advani would become the prime minister of India. Instead, he has been given the Bharat Ratna. He went on to say in a lighter vein, “Now, Advani need not pay toll anywhere in the country. That is one advantage of getting Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan or Padmashri. You find such boards at toll booths announcing that the winners of these awards need not pay toll.”On AP, the former MP said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is making a series of mistakes. “It is a mistake to announce that some sitting MLAs and MPs will not be given tickets. But Jagan Mohan Reddy, like Narendra Modi, doesn’t pay heed to anyone. In fact, Modi at least consulted Amit Shah before taking a decision. It seems Jagan does not seek the advice of anyone.”On the electoral prospectus of ruling YSRC, Aruna Kumar said, “According to my calculations, both Telugu Desam and YSRC have a confirmed vote base of 40 per cent each. Jana Sena in the last election could get six per cent of the vote. If TD-Jana Sena alliance holds good, and Jana Sena increases its vote percentage to 11 or so, the alliance will win. If Jana Sena vote share remains at around 8 per cent, YSRC may manage to retain power. I can’t predict at this point.”The former MP maintained that when a ticket is being denied to a sitting MLA or member of parliament, he or she should be informed beforehand, so that the person is mentally prepared.He said, “It happened to me in 1994 elections. Sitting MLA A.C.Y. Reddy was denied the ticket. It was given to me. He was informed at the last minute, and he ensured my defeat. But in 2004, late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy wanted me to go to the Lok Sabha. He persuaded Chitturi Ravindra to vacate the Rajamahendravaram LS seat for me. Ravindra was given Burugupudi MLA ticket. I won from Rajamahendravaram and he won from Burugupudi. That is the way to do things. Otherwise, there is bound to be dissent. The sitting MLA or MP may work against the party. It applies to all political parties, Aruna Kumar remarked.He went on to comment that in propagating misinformation and disinformation India stands first. “I am not making this remark to denigrate our country. A report of the World Economic Survey has put India on top of the list when it comes to misinformation and disinformation,” he added.