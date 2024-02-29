Bharat Ratna for NTR, Naidu Likely to Re-join NDA on March 5

Vijayawada: Telugu matinee idol and Telugu Desam founder N.T. Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, is likely to get Bharat Ratna. Following this, there is a high possibility that TD may be re-joining the NDA on March 5. This is expected to culminate in an alliance between BJP, Telugu Desam and Jana Sena ahead of the 2024 elections.

It is learnt that TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has offered the lion’s share of MP seats to BJP under the poll pact.

Recently, BJP-led Narendra Modi government announced Bharat Ratna for former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao posthumously, which got accolades from all sections. NTR will be the second Telugu leader to get Bharat Ratna if the Modi government announces India's top and highest award for him.

Sources say that BJP is planning to announce Bharat Ratna to get the support of NTR’s admirers and TD in the election 2024. Sources further said when Naidu met Union home minister Amit Shah on February 8 with regard to poll alliance, the saffron party demanded lion’s share of Lok Sabha seats. Thus, when TD-Jana Sena alliance announced its first list, they withheld announcement on the MP seats. It is said for the past one week, Naidu has been pacifying his party leaders to be ready for sacrifices by promising to give other posts after forming the government.

Sources disclosed that BJP is primarily focussing on Vijayawada, Ongole, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Rajamahendravaram, Narsapuram, Eluru, Tirupati, Rajampet and Hindupur Lok Sabha seats.

BJP is holding a key meeting in Delhi on Thursday regarding the first list of BJP MP candidates, which will be released in the first week of March. Sources said with the Tadepalligudem TD-JS meeting concluding, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will leave for Delhi in a couple of days. Naidu is likely to re-join NDA on March 5.