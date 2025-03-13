Bharat Raksha Manch demands swift action against Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bharat Raksha Manch, a national-level social organisation, on Thursday raised alarm over the alleged rising number of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in Odisha. The organisation urged the state government to take immediate and decisive action to identify and deport illegal immigrants to prevent further demographic changes.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Bharat Raksha Manch's Odisha president, Subrat Mishra, claimed that over three lakh Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have settled in various parts of the state, including urban and rural areas. He alleged that the infiltration has been continuing unchecked due to inadequate surveillance and enforcement mechanisms.

Over three lakh Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have settled in Odisha over the past few years. They are engaged in various occupations, from labour work to small businesses, and are spread across cities, towns, and villages. Their growing presence poses a threat to the state's demographic balance, similar to what has happened in Assam and other northeastern states. The state government must take pre-emptive steps to curb further infiltration and address this issue at the root level," Mishra said.

The primary purpose of the press conference, Mishra added, was to express gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his government's recent steps to identify and deport illegal immigrants. However, Mishra stressed that more needs to be done to detect infiltrators who have settled in the state with alleged backing from local politicians.

The organisation specifically commended the recent arrest of 10 suspected infiltrators and their handle from a Bengaluru-bound train at Bhubaneswar railway station, calling it a step in the right direction. BRM leaders urged the government to increase vigilance at entry points and intensify action against illegal settlers.

Dr. Ashok Acharya, the national general secretary of Bharat Raksha Manch, alleged that some local politicians and lower-level government officials in border districts are assisting infiltrators in obtaining Aadhaar and ration cards, thereby granting them access to government benefits.

"These illegal immigrants are not only altering the demographic profile but are also draining public resources meant for the poor. Some government officials and politicians are complicit in helping them secure official documents, making it difficult to track and remove them," Dr. Acharya said.

Dr Arun Nayak, the working president of BRM, noted that a sensitisation programme held in August 2024 had prompted the state government to strengthen its crackdown on illegal infiltration. He called for sustained efforts to prevent further penetration and secure the state's borders.

BRM general secretary Puranjan Padhi and vice president Sudam highlighted that the infiltrators were allegedly involved in misappropriating rations and encroaching on land belonging to impoverished locals. They urged the government to ensure that welfare benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without interference from illegal settlers.

The Bharat Raksha Manch concluded by urging the Odisha government to introduce stricter border controls, enhance intelligence gathering, and take swift action against those aiding and abetting illegal infiltration.