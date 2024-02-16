Bharat Bandh Call Evokes Lukewarm Response in MP, Chhattisgarh

Rabindra Nath ChoudhuryBhopal: The Bharat bandh call given by a farmers’ body demanding legislation to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) of the farm produce on Friday evoked lukewarm response in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.Commercial establishments and government offices were seen functioning normally in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.The bandh call had also little impact on the transport sector as buses and trucks were seen plying on the roads in the state.However, the farmers’ bodies staged rallies at some places in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the state demanding legislation to guarantee MSP.The farmers’ unions also submitted memorandum to the local sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and district collectors highlighting their demands.Madhya Pradesh Kisan Mahasabha staged a rally in Phool Bagh ground in Gwalior in the state in support of their demands.The Mahasabha secretary, Akhilesh Yadav said that the farmers would not backtrack on their demand for a legal guarantee to MSP and if needed, they would march to Delhi to take part in the ongoing stir by the farmers.Normal life in Chhattisgarh has too remained unaffected with commercial establishments and government offices functioning normally.The transport sector has also remained unaffected with buses and trucks seen running in the state.However, different farmers’ bodies staged rallies at a few places in the state like Bilaspur, Ambikapur, and Raigarh to highlight their demands.