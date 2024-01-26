Bharat Adivasi Party to launch AP unit on February 2

Visakhapatnam: The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) will open its Andhra Pradesh branch on February 2. The party president, Mohanlal Roat, and three elected MLAs from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh will attend the public meeting in this regard to be held at Paderu in the ASR district.

M. Rajababu, who is tipped to become the AP president the BAP, told this correspondent on Thursday that in addition to the MLAs, leaders from Odisha, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh would attend the meeting.

“We toured the villages under various mandals and told the Adivasis the importance of joining the BAP,” Rajababu said.

He said the Bharat Adivasi Party was formed in Rajasthan on September 10, 2023 and won three Assembly segments. The party also won one seat in Madhya Pradesh.

The three MLAs are Raj Kumar Roat, Thavar Chand, and Umesh Meena. Kamaleswar Dodiyar was elected from Madhya Pradesh, Rajababu said.

He said Adivasis from Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, and Eluru districts were expected to participate in the meeting in large numbers.

He said former civil servant Neela Kantam had been appointed national vice president of the BAP.