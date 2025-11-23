Sri Sathya Sai Baba, one of India’s most widely followed spiritual figures, drew admiration from political leaders, global personalities, and some of the biggest names in Indian cinema and sports. Despite facing criticisms from rationalist groups and sections of the media over his miracle claims, several prominent leaders publicly defended him.

His circle of devotees extended across generations of Indian celebrities. Alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Sathya Sai Baba was followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actors Anup Jalota, R. Madhavan, and Jayaprada, as well as singers like S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and Hariharan. Cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble were also among his admirers. His influence reached deep into politics, attracting leaders such as Shivraj Patil, Ashok Chavan, S.M. Krishna, M.K. Stalin, and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In 2001, the launch of Radio Sai Global Harmony through the WorldSpace network brought his teachings to a global audience. Dr. Michael Oleinikof Nobel, a distant relative of Alfred Nobel and a patron of the radio network, said the service would help spread Sathya Sai Baba’s message of unity and harmony.

For millions of devotees, the spiritual leader’s legacy continues to transcend boundaries—reinforced by the support and admiration of some of India’s most influential figures.