Bhadrak Youth Run Over By Train In Balasore While Shooting Reels On Railway Track

A youth lost his life after getting hit by a train near Sabira railway station in Odisha’s Balasore on Monday evening, reports said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Akshay Patra from Banitia village in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, Akshay was shooting for social media reels on the railway track with some of his friends when Neelanchal Express hit him from behind. He reportedly died on the spot while his friends fled the spot.

Following the mishap, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the spot and recovered the body. They also launched a probe in this connection.

“A mobile phone took away the life of a youth. I want to caution all youngsters to use phones responsibly. I was recently watching a video where a girl died while making reels on a Ferris wheel,” said a local Basant Kumar Rout.

Another local Lambodar Maharana said, “The youth was wearing earphones while shooting for reels. I do not know whether he failed to hear the honking of the train or stayed on the railway track to display an act of daredevilry, but he was finally run over by the train.”

Youths continue to endanger their lives to get some likes and views on social media despite repeated warnings from government, media and social organizations, added Lambodar.