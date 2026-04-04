Bhadrak Doctor’s Final Act Of Generosity: Organ Donation Gives New Lease Of Life

BHUBANESWAR: In a deeply moving act of compassion, a 39-year-old doctor from Odisha’s Bhadrak district has left behind a legacy of humanity by donating her liver after death, offering a second chance at life to a recipient and inspiring many with her selflessness.

Dr Radha Padhee, a homeopathy practitioner from Sahadevdas Patna under Chandbali block, had devoted her life to healing others. Even in death, she upheld that calling, turning personal loss into hope for another family.

Dr Padhee had been battling a platelet disorder since childhood, enduring recurring health complications with quiet resilience. On March 28, she was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition. Despite sustained medical efforts, she passed away on Friday.

In the midst of their grief, her family made the courageous decision to donate her liver—an act that reflects both her lifelong compassion and their strength in honoring her values.

Her mortal remains were taken to her native village, where she was accorded a Guard of Honour during her last rites, as a mark of respect for her service and sacrifice.

Remembering her, her grandfather Sridhar Panda recalled the challenges she faced from a very young age.

“Since the age of three, she suffered frequent illness and nosebleeds. Despite everything, she remained strong and committed to helping others,” he said. He added that she had donated her hair twice to support cancer patients and had been planning to do so again—yet another reflection of her giving spirit.

“Dr Padhee’s life was defined by empathy and quiet courage. In her final act, she has not only saved a life but also left behind a powerful message on the importance of organ donation—transforming personal tragedy into a beacon of hope and humanity,” said Amar Barik, an advocate of Bhadrak.