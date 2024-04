Hyderabad: In a jolt to BRS party, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao joined ruling Congress party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.



He is the third MLA from BRS to join Congress after two BRS MLAs Danam Nagendar and Kadiyam Srihari.